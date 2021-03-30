Call of Duty’s ridiculous file sizes are finally getting addressed in the Season 2 Reloaded update

Video game file sizes are getting absolutely massive, and the latest Call of Duty titles are the biggest of them all. We recently discovered that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Cold War would soon not all fit on a 500 GB PlayStation 4. Thankfully, an upcoming Season 2 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare and Warzone will address the game’s huge file sizes.

The update looks to decrease the size of both Modern Warfare and Warzone. For Modern Warfare, the update will reduce the file size of the game by around 30.6 to 33.6 GB, depending on which platform you are on. As for Warzone, the update will decrease the file size by up to 14.2 GB.

The optimization of file sizes will come in the form of a pretty significant update on March 30 at 11 PM PST. The download for the update hovers around 50 GB for all platforms and is necessary for file optimization. Once the update has been downloaded, users should see that the file sizes for these games have decreased significantly. In a blog post summarizing the Season 2 Reloaded update, Call of Duty representatives say,

“Enhancements to the overall content management system has been made possible through data optimization and streamlining content packs needed for individual game modes…future patch sizes for Modern Warfare and Warzone are expected to be smaller than the one set to release on March 30 at 11PM PST.”

It seems that the team for this Call of Duty title is finally taking the game’s growing file size seriously. Modern Warfare originally released at around 60 GB but has jumped to over 200 GB in size since its release.

Having file sizes that large can certainly make experiencing the games difficult for people who have limited storage options. Hopefully, the company’s focus on reducing overall file sizes will make these games more accessible to everybody.

