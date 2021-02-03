Tired of cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone? Good news, Activision just banned 60,000 of them

Call of Duty: Warzone is a massively popular battle royale, but fans are continuing to abandon the title as more and more cheaters infiltrate game lobbies.

This came to a head recently, with Warzone streamer Vikkstar123 noting in a YouTube video that he was quitting the game over hackers. He notes that people keep reporting cheaters, but have even given up on that because it seems Activision does very little about them.

Now, the company is updating players on the steps it is taking to combat cheaters. The new blog post notes that Activision has now banned an additional 60,000 cheaters from the game. According to the company, that brings the total number of bans up to a whopping 300,000.

We have zero tolerance for cheaters across Call of Duty and Warzone.



60,000+ accounts have been banned today. Follow @RavenSoftware for more #Warzone updates.



Details here: https://t.co/d6De7tY3ABpic.twitter.com/fOGTJ43b8U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 2, 2021

In a report from Vice about the ban, sources familiar with the matter say this round of bans targets cheaters that were using EngineOwning, a popular cheat software used in various games.

This isn’t the first time Activision has banned EngineOwning users in Call of Duty, but the cheat software continues to be updated, making it difficult for Activision to stay on top of bans.

In the blog post, the company notes it will continue to monitor cheaters while improving its internal anti-cheat, as well as add additional detection technology.

Have any thoughts on this? Have you noticed more cheaters in Warzone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: