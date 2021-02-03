Sony sold a whopping 4.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles in 2020

Everyone knows the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 were hard to get, but just how many consoles did these companies sell? Microsoft isn’t coughing up actual numbers, but now Sony has released its sales figures for 2020.

Posted alongside the company’s earnings report, we now know that Sony shipped and sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles. Surprisingly, this actually matches the number of PlayStation 4 consoles sold during its first year.

On another interesting note, as pointed out by The Verge, Sony actually sold the new consoles at a loss – the cost for each console is actually over the $500 retail price tag. That didn’t stop Sony from having an awesome 2020, however, thanks in part to game sales and PlayStation Plus memberships.

The real question is, however, just how many of those consoles actually went into eager gamers’ hands and not resellers? Snagging a new console during 2020 was an impossible task for many, and it makes you wonder how many of these were scooped up and are still being sat on, waiting for people to buy them at highly marked-up prices.

