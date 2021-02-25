Call of Duty: Cold War and Modern Warfare/Warzone are too big for the 500GB PS4 due to a new patch

It’s no secret that the latest titles in the Call of Duty franchise take up massive amounts of storage.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is already around 100 gigabytes itself! Now, in a recent Warzone Season 2 blog post, Activision has stated that users with a 500GB PS4 may soon require external storage in order to enjoy both of Call of Duty’s latest titles and Warzone. This is because of the latest Warzone Season 2 patch, which increased the file size by 17GB on PlayStation 4.

A quote from the blog post mentioned above notes, “Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500 GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed. Should you have both games installed and have kept up to date with updates, you may need to delete some unused Game Content to have a successful download and install of the [latest] Warzone patch.”

The file sizes of these updates are quickly getting out of control.

Something needs to be done about Call of Duty’s massive file sizes

Understandably, games are getting large. The blog post from Activision lays out the plans for Season 2 of the battle royale monster Warzone, and in it, the company details some pretty impressive content updates like Outbreak, which will see zombies brought into the fold.

These content updates will certainly take up space, especially as graphics and performance in Call of Duty games continue to improve. Though the massive file sizes may prove to be an issue, there are ways to get around that.

Call of Duty: Cold War gives users the ability to delete files that are not used often. That means if you don’t play a specific mode, like the story or zombies, you can delete those files, freeing up space on your machine. The same option is available in Modern Warfare and Warzone by going into the ‘Game Installs’ option in-game.

While these fixes may be inconvenient, they will allow you to keep the content that you like from both games installed on your machine. Other than that, external storage is your only real option.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.