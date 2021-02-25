Cyberpunk 2077 updates are going to be delayed due to the recent hack

CD Projekt Red has had a rough couple of months. After the shaky release of Cyberpunk 2077, the company came under fire for misrepresenting the quality of the game. As if this wasn’t enough bad news, the company announced earlier in the month that its IT infrastructure had been hacked.

The company revealed in a tweet on Wednesday that this hack will cause delays to an upcoming game update set to fix many bugs and issues with the game. This will push the patch, which was supposed to be released some time this month, back to the second half of March.

Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. 2/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

While CD Projekt Red has implemented a few hotfixes and patches since the shaky original release of Cyberpunk 2077, this patch seemed to be one of the biggest ones yet. The company stated in the tweet from Wednesday that it’s “goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get”.

It seems that Cyberpunk 2077 is destined for failure

CD Projekt Red is known for giving us great RPG experiences, like the Witcher series. They’ve also generally been good about sticking with a game. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got consistent patches and content updates for a full year after its release in 2015. While the studio is certainly still trying to fix Cyberpunk 2077, it seems the company cannot catch a break.

This hack has quite literally locked workers out of their workstations according to a statement from the company. While this is terrible news for the immediate future of Cyberpunk 2077, it also comes with concerns for employees at the company. Hackers may now have access to the personal information of several CD Projekt Red employees.

While this is no doubt a big blow to the game developers, I have no doubt that the team will stick with the game. The game has been in development for years, and neither developers or gamers want to see it fail. Hopefully, this is just a small bump in the road for Cyberpunk 2077.

