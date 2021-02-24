HP is acquiring video game accessories manufacturer HyperX for $425 million

HP is now in the gaming accessories business. The company recently announced that it is buying HyperX for a whopping $425 million. This will accelerate HP’s growth in peripherals and expand its gaming ecosystem.

HyperX is part of the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company. HP will be buying the division directly from Kingston, but HP notes in the announcement post that “Kingston will retain the DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts.”

News of this acquisition is getting mixed reviews. A brief chat in our Slack channel brought up comments like “hmmm” and “that’s odd.” One writer in particular even went as far as saying, “HyperX doesn’t exactly scream quality,” giving the sense that this acquisition doesn’t make any sense for HP.

Either way, this acquisition will give HP the opportunity to turn that image around. The deal is expected to close sometime in the second quarter of 2021.

