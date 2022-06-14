HyperX’s Cloud Mix Buds are great for people with a lot of devices

HyperX just dropped some new gaming earbuds, the Cloud Mix Buds. They’re packed with features and have a secret weapon for low-latency audio.

That secret weapon? Alongside Bluetooth 5.2, which you’d expect from a high-end pair of true wireless earbuds, you get a dedicated 2.4GHz WiFi channel.

The 2.4GHz WiFi channel pairs with a USB-C dongle, so you can get low-latency audio to any device that can use USB-C. This includes smartphones, laptops, tablets, portable game consoles, or anything else with support for USB audio.

The dongle even has a button to switch between the two wireless connectivity options. That enables you to use the dongle for your PC, but switch to your phone immediately if you get a call. The carrying case even has a well-thought-out place to stash the dongle when not in use.

The only place the earbuds won’t work? Your Xbox, because Microsoft uses a proprietary wireless audio protocol.

Video: HyperX

The rest of the HyperX Cloud Mix Buds are what you’d expect from a gaming pair of earbuds. HyperX says they get 10 hours of playback on a charge, with another 23 hours in the carry case. The 12mm drivers should give some deep bass to hear every explosion while you game.

On PC, the NGENUITY app brings personalized sound options, EQ profiles, and virtual 7.1 surround sound to the Cloud MIX Buds.

The HyperX Cloud Mix Buds are available now from HyperX. You can snag them directly from HyperX or from Amazon, both for $149.99.

