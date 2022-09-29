Razer Edge 5G is going to be the first 5G portable console

Verizon has announced that it is teaming up with Razer and Qualcomm to create the world’s first 5G-capable gaming console. Called the Razer Edge 5G, we’ll hear more about it at RazerCon on October 15.

Verizon’s “Gadget Guy,” George Koroneos, posted a sizzle reel of the device to Twitter yesterday afternoon. It almost reminds us of a SEGA Game Gear, with wide handles, a central screen, and concave controls.

The video showed that the handheld has two triggers and two bumper buttons next to them and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x chip.

That’s the same chip that powers the Razer dev kit we reported on in December last year, so maybe it wasn’t just a dev kit after all.

BREAKING: @Verizon, @Razer and @Qualcomm are teaming up on the world’s first 5G mobile gaming handheld—Razer Edge 5G! It will allow you to play your favorite games regardless of whether you are gaming in the cloud, on an app or streaming from your console. https://t.co/TYPw5xFyeF pic.twitter.com/F9Vg3CfABl — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) September 28, 2022

If it is the exact specifications as the dev kit, it’ll be using an HDR OLED screen running at a 120Hz refresh rate. The dev kit also mentioned mixed reality and external display capability from the USB-C port.

The dev kit slides also mention 5G mmWave, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. Verizon has confirmed the 5G connectivity for the Razer Edge 5G.

The rest of the specifications are probably correct, as they’re all features of the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1.

The Razer Edge 5G will be running Android as its operating system. Verizon says it’ll power local games, and has capabilities for cloud game streaming and also streaming from your physical consoles.

We’ll have to wait until October 15 to hear more about the Razer Edge 5G. That’s the date of RazerCon, Razer’s yearly fan festival, and it looks to be a monster this year.

