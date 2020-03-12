Review: HyperX Cloud Flight S gaming headset – a wireless option that gets the job done

The Good Completely wireless, with flawless connectivity Stays charged for 30 hours Solid 7.1 virtual surround sound The Bad Muddled sound without 7.1 No wireless charge pad included 8 Overall

If anyone has ever watched my Twitch stream or heard me rant in Discord, you know I’m not a big fan of most headsets. They are bulky, heavy, finicky, or simply painful to wear for an extended period of time.

Will this new option from HyperX be any different? The Cloud Flight S headset touts wireless use and wireless charging and is an upgrade from the 2018 model of the same name, but does leave some things left to be desired from the new offering. We’ll dive into that, and more, in the review below.

The HyperX Cloud Flight S is a lightweight, comfortable option for gamers

If gaming headsets leave you with headaches and just general discomfort, you are are not alone. That being said, I was ridiculously impressed by the comfort factor of the Cloud Flight S headset. Even with its wireless charging capabilities, the headset is lightweight and never feels like it is pressing on your skull.

The earcups, while imitation leather (something I’m not typically a fan of), use memory foam and never once did the headset make my ears feel overly warm. Again, not something I was expecting out of imitation leather and memory foam.

That’s great, but how do they sound?

The HyperX Cloud Flight S headset features digital 7.1 surround sound and overall were exactly what I would expect from a ~$150 headset. Sound in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was accurate and the drivers do a good job of replicating where exactly sound is coming from.

Listening to music with the headset was a similar experience. Highs, lows, and mids were all represented accurately. I can’t say I was ever “blown away” by the sound, but never once did I feel like they were lacking in any certain aspect. It should be noted that without 7.1 surround turned on, the experience was lackluster at best, so make sure you keep that feature one (available as a button beside the power button on the headset).

Also, for gamers that want to use the headset as their mic, it does come with a detachable noise-canceling microphone. Quality is clear and does a good job of canceling external sounds. The headset also features four programmable buttons on the side to handle things like muting, changing songs, and more.

Wireless charging, but no wireless charging base included

Ok, so now it’s time to dive into the whole “wireless” part of this wireless headset. The headset touts 30 hours of use and I’ve been using the headset for a couple of weeks now and that number seems to be pretty accurate. I’ve yet to have the headset die on me, with one of those times definitely knocking on the 30-hour mark. Additionally, you can also use the HyperX NGenuity software to get even more insights into your headset.

The wireless capabilities are also top-notch, with no issues of interference or dropped signal. I’ve walked around my house with these on and they didn’t skip a beat.

While wireless charging is great, the decision to not include a wireless charging dock with the headset is a strange one. Instead, HyperX wants customers to spend an additional $59.99 on its branded dual Qi charging pad. It should be noted that you can use any Qi charging pad, and spend a lot less on it. This was a bit disappointing, but knowing you can use other pads – or simply charge it using an included micro USB cable – makes it a bit better. Make sure to keep the battery charged, as well, because there is no 3.5mm jack present on the headset.

Overall, the Cloud Flight S from HyperX is a solid entry in the world of mid-level gaming headsets. Being wire-free is great and as someone that has too many wires scattered around their desk, it makes the headset all the more desirable. For a retail price of $159, there’s a lot to like here.

