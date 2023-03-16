HyperX’s Cloud Stinger 2 Core is its lightest headset yet

As someone who’s been searching for a new pair of headphones for both gaming and listening to music, I was excited to get my hands on these and put them to the test.

The Cloud Stinger 2 Core wired headphones have been designed to deliver an immersive audio experience for gaming and music while also being super lightweight.

Well, that’s at least what their PR person spun in an email to KnowTechie. But here’s the thing: they weren’t lying. And you want to know what else?

This Cloud Stinger 2 Core is shockingly lightweight. That’s the big takeaway here, folks.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core 4.0 $39.99 The Cloud Stinger Core 2 packs in all the essentials, from immersive sound to comfort and convenience, all for under $40. Quick Verdict: The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core is a great value. It delivers solid sound quality, making it ideal for beginners and competitive gamers. Although the microphone quality may not be perfect, its lightweight design certainly makes up for it. Pros: Super lightweight

Light as a feather, powerful as ever

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Right out of the box, I knew there was something special about these. Then it hit me: I’m mainly impressed by how light they felt.

I mean, have you ever worn a gaming headset that feels like it’s trying to drown you under water? Yeah, me too. But these are something else, let me tell you.

Inside, you’ll find the Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headphones themselves, a PC extension cable, a quick start guide, and DTS Headphone: X (2-year activation code included).

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is the company’s entry-level headset designed specifically for PC.

With immersive sound, unbeatable comfort, and unrivaled convenience, this headset ticks all the boxes and won’t break the bank. And get this; it’s all yours for under $40.

Image; Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Cloud Stinger 2 Core gaming wired headphones have a sleek, modern design that is stylish and very comfortable. The headphones are lightweight, and I completely forgot I even had them on at times.

But at the same time, the build quality seems solid. And who knows, I feel like they might survive one of my losing-streak meltdowns.

Furthermore, the Cloud Stinger 2 Core earcups are generously padded and can swivel, allowing for a customized fit. They also can be pulled up to adjust for the size of your head.

Unfortunately, the microphone is not detachable, so if you break it, you’ll likely have to replace the headphones. I like that the microphone is flexible, and you can bend it to your mouth.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Cloud Stinger 2 Core by HyperX gaming headphones deliver impressive sound quality for gaming and music. The headphones have 40mm drivers producing rich, detailed audio with clear highs and deep bass.

The headphones also have excellent noise canceling, which helps block out external sounds and immerse you in your music or the game of your choice.

Therefore, while playing Call of Duty, my teammates could hear me clearly, which is great cause who likes to hear all that background noise anyways? The sound playing the game was also really crisp.

You could easily hear your enemy’s footsteps which is super important. The 2-year DTS headphone: X Spatial Audio makes a huge difference.

However, if you aren’t familiar with this feature, it’s a multi-platform solution designed for PC and Xbox that immerses you in true 3D sound to bring your gaming experience to the next level.

How is HyperX turning a profit on these for $40 – The Stinger Core 2 is shockingly good

Image; Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Overall, the Cloud Stinger 2 Core wired gaming headphones are an excellent choice for anyone looking for high-quality gaming and a music headset.

The headphones have a sleek, lightweight, and comfortable design, excellent noise-canceling, and quality sound, making them great for novice gamers to even hardcore ones.

Here’s where it could improve

My other issue is that these are labeled to only work on your PC, which would be a bummer if you wanted to use them on your PlayStation or other gaming devices. But that’s my only gripe with them.

The Cloud Stinger Core 2 gaming headset costs $39.99; they’re available just about everywhere.

