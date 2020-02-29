Astro.ID lets you build your own gaming headset – here’s what I made at PAX East

During PAX East 2020, I had the chance to meet with Astro at their booth and create my own headset through their Astro.ID program. I went in skeptical that the color options would be meaningful, but left a believer in the service after they were able to make my headset in under 10 minutes in the colors I chose.

Based on the Astro A40 TR frame and internals, Astro.ID allows you to customize your frame, ear cushions (stitching), headband, microphone tip, cable, and the ear tags. Each piece has the option of six colors: black, white, blue, red, pink, and yellow. Then, you have two different tag style options on top of everything else.

On the surface, this doesn’t seem like it will leave buyers with many choices but break it down and you realize it leaves you with approximately 90,000 color combinations and 270,000 headset combinations in total (apparently, I can’t do math – as seen below). Granted, not every one of those combos will be a winner, but it means it’s possible you could have the only headset like yours in the world.

Astro ID is an extremely interesting idea. Create your own headsets, with over 400,000 combinations #PAXEast cc: @ASTROGaming pic.twitter.com/RG7O6dgvHj — YoHambo 🔜 PAX East (@Josiah_Motley) February 29, 2020

The person I spoke with also notes that these color variants are seasonal, with new colors replacing the current options, leading to even more unique combinations of colors. The Astro.ID A4 TR headset retails for $199.99.

I haven’t had the chance to actually try the headset out, but we’ll be doing a full review on KnowTechie in the coming weeks. We’ll update this space when it is live.

