Hands-on: MisBits is a wild game where you steal bodies to give yourself abilities

When I arrived at PAX East this year, I had no plans on playing MisBits. Hell, I didn’t know what it was, but now, after some good PR work, I am a believer in this deathmatch, sandbox, … Rocket League(???) game.

Developed by Pow Wow Entertainment and published by 3BD Games, MisBits is a hectic, but fun, experience. The game will feature multiple modes, so players of all types will be able to find something to enjoy. I had the chance to play the deathmatch mode, and as you can see from the footage below, it’s a messy, glorious good time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So, let’s break it down for you. You start off as just a head. Yes, a head. As a head, you can do very little, but at least you are fast. Your goal in deathmatch is, obviously, get the most eliminations. While you can technically do this as a head, your real power comes from attaching to different bodies.

You see, different bodies have different moves and also gives you the ability to pick up grenades and other weapons around the map. It’s a messy, hectic blast.

In addition to deathmatch, the developers also note it will include a sandbox mode for players to get together and create their own fun, as well as a Rocket League-like, kickball mode. I didn’t get the chance to really try that out, but from my limited time kicking a ball in the goal, I could definitely see where it could be very fun.

MisBits will be releasing later this year on Steam in Early Access. You can add it to your Wishlist here.

What do you think? Is this something you’d be interested in trying out? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: