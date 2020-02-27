How to get a refund for a game you already played on GOG

GOG is already one of the better gaming platforms with its mix of retro goodies and newer games, but now it’s getting even better. See, they recently upgraded their refund policy to extend it to 30-days from purchase – even if you’ve been playing it. Meaning, if you played the games for an extended amount of time and didn’t like it before the 30-day window – you can return it for a full refund. That’s unheard of.

That makes it one of the best refund policies in the game. No one out there, including Epic’s Game Store or Steam, offers this. So let’s hope it doesn’t get abused, and GOG is forced to walk it back.

Here’s a blurb explaining the 30-day refund policy from GOG’s website:

[you can] get your money back if a game doesn’t work for you, cancel pre-orders, and get a refund on games in development within 30 days of purchase – no strings attached.

Of course, it’s not quite that simple, but it’s not far off. GOG wants only to have to refuse refunds in exceptional cases, so maybe don’t screw things up for the rest of us, eh? Anyway, if you did buy a game and it didn’t work properly on your PC, here’s what to do.

Here’s how to request a refund if your game doesn’t work as expected:

Head on over to the GOG support pages and sign in

You’ll also need to find your Order ID, from your main account page

Look for the Contact Us button on the bottom of the page

Select Orders and payments from the top, add the Order ID , and select Other Order-related Issues from the drop-down menu under Problem type

from the top, add the , and select from the drop-down menu under You’ll then want to describe the issues that you’re having with the game, and also mention that you want a refund because of this

Best of luck with the process, although really we wish that all of your GOG games work perfectly when you buy them.

