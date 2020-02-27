Deals
eBay is blowing out 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships for just $38
This is one of the best prices we’ve seen in a while.
A PlayStation Plus membership costs $60 for the year. This deal via eBay gets it in your hands for just $38. That’s a whopping $22 discount and by far one of the lowest prices we have seen all year.
This card provides a one-year membership to Sony PlayStation Plus. This membership allows you to play many games with your friends over the internet. Try online multiplayer or access PS Plus games through the Instant Game Collection. You have early access to new games and discounts and can save your games online.
We don’t know how long this deal will last or when supplies will run out, so scoop this up while you can because this is the best deal you’re going to see for a while. Not to mention, if you’re still getting around to holiday shopping, these make great stocking stuffers.
