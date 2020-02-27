Battle royales are pretty hit-or-miss for me. PUBG never grabbed me and Fortnite’s building was something I didn’t care for. Maybe what these games were actually missing, however, was a freaking game show element. That’s where Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout comes in.

Announced last year and playable this year at PAX East, Fall Guys (from Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital)takes some of your favorite physical game shows (Ninja Warrior, American Gladiators, MXC, and more) and pits you against 59 other players in a game show that features multiple rounds. Last person standing wins.

We had the chance to play it and speak with some of the team and honestly, this game is a blast. The team notes that their goal was to create something that anyone could pick up and instantly start enjoying. They also note that at launch (2020 for PC and PS4), it will include 30 different games.

During my time with the game, I had the chance to try three different games. One was a straight-forward race where you had to pick the right walls to breakthrough, then there was a tag-type game, and finally, a Hungry, Hungry Hippo-style game where you grab and steal eggs.

Interestingly enough, that final game puts you on random teams, with the lowest team being eliminated. For the teams that made it through that round (I did not), there was a free-for-all race where the first person to grab a crown is crowned the ultimate winner.

Overall, from my limited time with the title, it is a lot of fun. With 30 mini-games planned, there will be plenty of variety for hardcore and casual players alike.

