#GameTechie
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for March 2020
Another solid month from PlayStation.
Here we are again. Another month, another selection of free games from PlayStation for PlayStation Plus members. Just like Microsoft does with Games with Gold, Sony offers PS Plus members a selection of games they can download and enjoy for free, as long as they have an active membership.
This month, Sony has solid two offerings, so if you are looking for some games to tide you over while you wait for Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, and Animal Crossing, make sure to check these out.
Free PlayStation Plus games for March 2020
This month, PlayStation Plus members get access to both Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces. To be honest, I’m not super familiar with Sonic Forces, but Shadow of the Colossus is 100% worth your time and if you haven’t had the opportunity to check it out, don’t miss your chance.
These games will be available starting on March 3 and you have until April 6 to download them. If you haven’t had the chance to check out February’s games, it’s not too late, as those are available through March 2.
What do you think? Interested in either of these free PlayStation Plus games? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Microsoft’s Xbox Series X GPU to be more powerful than Thor after his Wheaties
- Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox players can upgrade to the Series X version for free when it releases
- HTC is betting the future of VR is modular with the revamped VIVE Cosmos
- Vanquish’s over-the-top action is back in completely remastered glory
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.