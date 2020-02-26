Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for March 2020

Here we are again. Another month, another selection of free games from PlayStation for PlayStation Plus members. Just like Microsoft does with Games with Gold, Sony offers PS Plus members a selection of games they can download and enjoy for free, as long as they have an active membership.

This month, Sony has solid two offerings, so if you are looking for some games to tide you over while you wait for Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, and Animal Crossing, make sure to check these out.

Free PlayStation Plus games for March 2020

This month, PlayStation Plus members get access to both Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces. To be honest, I’m not super familiar with Sonic Forces, but Shadow of the Colossus is 100% worth your time and if you haven’t had the opportunity to check it out, don’t miss your chance.

These games will be available starting on March 3 and you have until April 6 to download them. If you haven’t had the chance to check out February’s games, it’s not too late, as those are available through March 2.

What do you think? Interested in either of these free PlayStation Plus games? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

