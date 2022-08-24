HyperX announces new Armada gaming monitor lineup

HyperX has two new gaming monitors to add to its arsenal. The Armada 25 and Armada 27 are packed with gamer-friendly features like high refresh rates and come with an adjustable mounting arm.

The number after each Armada monitor is directly from its screen size. Additionally, both are Nvidia G-SYNC compatible and feature 8-bit IPS screens.

The Armada 25 is a 24.5-inch IPS panel, at 1080p and 240Hz. It is G-SYNC compatible, with a variable refresh rate range of 48-240Hz. It also has a 99% coverage in the sRGB color space and a 400 nits max brightness.

The Armada 27 is a 27-inch IPS panel at 1440p and 165Hz. It is also G-SYNC compatible, with a variable refresh rate of 48-165Hz. It also has a max 400 nits brightness and is certified to HDR400.

Both gaming monitors have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4.

Armada monitors also come with the Armada Single Gaming Mount, which supports most displays with 75mm or 100mm VESA mounts and the Armada desk mount.

HyperX is also selling the Armada Single Gaming Mount separately. It can support monitors up to 20lbs in weight and can be attached to your desk via a c-clamp or grommets.

The Armada 25 will cost $449.99, and the Armada 27 will retail at $499.99. In addition, the Armada Single Gaming Mount will be $109.99, and the Armada Gaming Mount Addon will be $79.99.

HyperX will be selling both Armada gaming monitors and the two Armada gaming mount accessories starting in September.

