Let’s all pour one out for CD Projekt Red, whose time after releasing Cyberpunk 2077, one of the hottest-anticipated games of all time, has gone anything but well. Now, the company’s fortunes have gone from bad to worse, with the company putting out a statement that it’s been hacked by an unknown actor, and being held to ransom(ware).

That ransom looks to be unpaid, in true Witcher style. CD Projekt Red says they have no intention of even negotiating, regardless of what the hacker says they will do.

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

If the hacker’s claims are true, they have copies of the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, and “an unreleased version of The Witcher 3.” They also say they’ve dumped “documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more.”

The intruder also encrypted some of CD Projekt Red’s servers, but the publisher says they have backups of everything so will just restore those affected servers. If you were worried that your GoG details may have been hacked, CD Projekt says that “to our best knowledge” those details were not affected.

Even with the publisher being under siege from all angles, Cyberpunk 2077 is a runaway success. The game sold over 13 million copies in the first ten days of availability, even after giving refunds to anyone who asked for one. That’s almost a billion dollars in revenue in less than two weeks, insane.

