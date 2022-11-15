When is The Witcher 3 coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X?

The Witcher 3 is one of the best RPGs of the last decade and it’s now getting a next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the massively popular RPG, revealed that it was working on a next-gen version of the game in 2020.

The upgrade will include “a range of visual and technical improvements” on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Image: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 originally came out in 2015. It was graphically impressive for its time. But consoles have improved a lot since then, and the new version should look and feel a lot better.

We’ve been waiting for more than two years for this upgrade to come, but the wait is almost over. So, when is The Witcher 3 next-gen update coming?

When does The Witcher 3 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Short answer: December 14

The release date for The Witcher 3 upgrade is right around the corner, with a planned release on December 14. The upgrade comes to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC at the same time.

The upgraded version will be the Complete Edition of the game. That means it comes with all of the DLCs that came with the original game.

You’ll experience all of The Witcher 3, now with ray tracing, faster load times, and more improvements.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game.



For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

Anyone who owns the original game on either console can upgrade to this version for free. An upgrade will also be available for those who own the game on PC.

Also worth noting, you’ll still be able to purchase the upgrade if you never owned the original version of The Witcher 3.

If you have never tried this game out, now is a great time to dive in with all the incoming improvements. You won’t regret playing this masterpiece.

