PUBG: New State, a new battle royale game for Android and iOS, is coming in 2021

A new take on Player Unknown’s hit battle royale game is coming to mobile in 2021. PUBG: New State is the latest installment of the battle royale genre that launched its way to the top of the gaming charts in 2017. While the series is not necessarily new to mobile, the newest title looks to take things to the next level.

PUBG: New State will take place 30 years in the future, 2051. What this means is that, unlike the modern warfare-type gear found in the original PUBG, players will be equipped with more outlandish and futuristic gear. Not much is yet known about the new weaponry that will be available, but I expect it to be more on par with some of the more tech-based shooters, like the more recent Call of Duty games.

This new battle royale experience will also take players to a whole new map. Characters will be dropped intoan area called Troi, and here players will actually get a closer look at the story within Player Unknown’s world. This may come as a surprise to many, like myself, who thought PUBG was just battle royale shooter.

PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studio

After becoming a huge success on both PC and consoles, the original PUBG was given a mobile version that received a lot of the same success as its original. So why would there be a need for another mobile game?

As mentioned above, PUBG: New State will look to push the game forward, both in technology and in story. But that’s not the only reason we’re seeing a new mobile game from these guys. The original mobile version of PUBG was actually put out and controlled by Tencent.

This time around, the makers of the original game, PUBG Studio, are going to be producing the game themselves. This will give the games creators more freedom and ability to control the direction of the game. Additionally, PUBG: New State looks to see what mobile devices are capable of, promising stunning graphics that will test the processing power of your mobile device.

The game is expected to come out some time in 2021, and will be available for both Android and iOS. You can currently pre-register for the game on Android, with the option for iOS coming in the future. It seems that the name PUBG will be one that we hear from for a while to come.

