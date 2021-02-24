The Oculus Quest can now show you your couch in virtual reality

The team behind the Oculus Quest is designing a new feature that will allow users to mark their couch for display in the menus of their VR headset, according to a new report from UploadVR.

The Quest uses what they call Guardian, a feature that allows you to mark out obstacles in your surroundings so that they will be displayed in-game. Previously, Guardian would display these boundaries as solid walls to prevent users from going outside of their safe play area. A new feature looks to expand upon that, bringing your actual furniture to life in VR.

While the feature is still in development and only available to select users now, this design is an exciting step for the Oculus Quest. Being able to see your couch while in-game may allow for a smooth transition from standing to seated gaming.

How does this new Oculus Quest feature work?

When previously marking your couch in your living room with the Oculus Quest, you would have to mark out a line in front of the couch and that is where the wall showing the actual play area would be displayed. With the new design, users will go from corner to corner drawing out a rectangle surrounding the couch. It will now display as a standard couch model in the Oculus Home menu or as the original blue rectangle while in a game.

According to UploadVR, another aspect of this feature is that once you have drawn your couch, you can simply walk over and sit down and your Oculus Quest headset will give you a prompt to switch to seated gaming. Standing up again will allow you to switch back to the standing position.

This feature is still very new. It is listed as “experimental” in the Oculus menus and has yet to be rolled out to everyone. Though still in early development, this could be a really cool feature for the Quest.

