Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go, is working on a mobile AR Pikmin game

Pokémon Go has been a smashing success for Nintendo and Niantic, bringing in over $4.2 billion in revenue as of November 2020. Now, Niantic, the developer behind the game, is working on a new project with Nintendo.

Announced in a blog post, Niantic will be partnering with Nintendo to create a mobile, AR-based Pikmin game. Pikmin is a puzzle and real-time strategy game that has seen multiple releases since the first game in 2001. Very little is known about the game at this point.

All we know is that the game will encourage walking while making the activity “more delightful.” The game is planned to release sometime this year, and it will be the first project from Niantic’s Tokyo studio that was formed in 2018. While Pokémon Go contains some AR elements, it’s possible that the new game will have a much larger focus on augmented reality.

Niantic notes it will share more details about the Pikmin game (most likely both Android and iOS) in the coming months. Will this see the same level of success as Pokémon Go? Most likely not, but it could still be a great experience that is not only fun but motivating.

