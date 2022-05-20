Borderlands 3 is free to play on the Epic Games Store

While Epic Games is always giving out free games, they’re usually not the best games around. But every once in a while, the platform delivers a great game for free and this week is one of those times. You can snag Borderlands 3 for free for the next week from the Epic Games Store.

This freebie is in place to help Epic Games kick off its Mega Sale. The Mega Sale has become a sort of yearly tradition at Epic Games and includes massive discounts on tons of games on the platform.

But the best discount you can find is 100 percent off, and that’s what you get with Borderlands 3. The 2019 looter shooter builds on the gameplay and humor that catapulted the Borderlands franchise into the hearts of gamers more than a decade ago.

If you’ve never played a Borderlands game before, there’s no need to worry. You will be absolutely fine jumping into Borderlands 3 and wreaking havoc.

Of course, you might miss out on some context from previously known characters in the franchise. But you’ll still have a chaotic and hilarious experience during your first playthrough.

You have until May 26 to claim Borderlands 3 for free from Epic Games, so you might as well act quickly. And there’s another ‘Mystery Game’ coming for free after that. When Epic uses ‘Mystery Game’ as the placeholder for upcoming free games, it usually means it’s a pretty good one.

So we’ll definitely be keeping our eye on the Epic Games Store during this year’s Mega Sale. It started earlier this week and ends on June 16. Hopefully, we’ll see some more bangers like Borderlands 3 for free during the next few weeks.

