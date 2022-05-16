Here’s when you can start playing Apex Legends Mobile

Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, Apex Legends, is one of the most popular games in the world. And the free-to-play shooter is about to get even more popular as the company gears up for the Apex Legends Mobile.

Originally revealed three years ago, Respawn has announced that the mobile version of its hit battle royale will finally arrive this week on May 17.

Respawn is working with Tencent, the developers behind PUBG Mobile, to deliver Apex Legends Mobile. The game will feature unique modes, like deathmatch and quick match, alongside the familiar 3v3 and battle royale modes that were made popular in the original game.

Along with the announcement, the company has shared a teaser trailer to help hype up the upcoming release.

As part of the teaser trailer, Respawn Entertainment also revealed the game’s new character. Fade is an upcoming legend in Apex Legends Mobile with unique movement and teleportation abilities.

The character’s ultimate ability freezes players caught inside, stopping them from dealing or taking damage for a short time.

When does Apex Legends Mobile release?

Image: KnowTechie

The Apex Legends Mobile Twitter profile shared its rollout plans for the new game earlier today. In fact, depending on where you are located, you’ll get access to the game at different times on the 17th.

For gamers in the US, west coast players will be able to start playing at 2 AM PDT and east coast gamers will gain access at 5 AM EDT.

Apex Legends Mobile will be available on both iOS and Android devices.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: