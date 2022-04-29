Call of Duty destroys cheaters with the latest anti-cheat update

Call of Duty just beefed up its anti-cheat in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. The latest update to the Warzone Ricochet anti-cheat software removes cheaters’ ability to see and hear when they get caught.

The Call of Duty anti-cheat team shared the update in a recent blog post on the game’s website earlier this week. The post reveals the release of the kernel-level anti-cheat software in Vanguard and also includes the updated feature.

Called cloaking, the latest strategy for eliminating the effectiveness of cheaters in-game involves removing the cheater’s ability to see and hear.

When a cheater is detected, they will no longer have the ability to see or hear enemies in any capacity. They can’t see bullets flying and they can’t hear any footsteps around them.

But all of the other players in the lobby can still see and hear the cheater perfectly fine. That should make for a frustrating time for any loser who decides they need to cheat their way to success in a video game.

In addition to the new anti-cheat feature, Call of Duty revealed that it would be removing any player banned for cheating from the COD global leaderboards. Now those fighting for competitive placement won’t have to worry about banned cheaters hogging all of the top spots.

To close things out, the company revealed that it had recently banned an additional 54,000 accounts from its games for cheating. And that’s on top of the 90,000 that it banned last month.

It seems like there’s a constant battle back and forth between Call of Duty and cheat makers. For now, at least, it looks like Call of Duty may have the upper hand for a brief period.

But the cheat makers will be back, and they’ll likely find a way to beat the anti-cheat again pretty soon.

