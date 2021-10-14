Call of Duty: Warzone’s new anti-cheat should hopefully stop its massive cheater problem

For anyone who plays Call of Duty: Warzone, or even those who keep up with the game on YouTube and Twitch, you know that cheaters have become an absolute menace in the game. Luckily, Activision has finally said enough is enough, and a new anti-cheat is coming soon.

In a blog post on the game’s website earlier this week, Call of Duty announced that it would be bringing a new anti-cheat system by the name of Ricochet into both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard later this year.

Ricochet includes a robust anti-cheat system that will be monitored by a dedicated team, says the company. The anti-cheat includes several server-side tools that the company can use to monitor and track sketchy activity that could be linked to cheaters.

This is RICOCHET Anti-Cheat – a new anti-cheat system arriving on Day 1 of #Warzone’s Pacific Update later this year.



Maybe the biggest part of the new Ricochet anti-cheat is a brand new kernel-level driver that was developed specifically for the Call of Duty franchise. The driver will initially be installed only on the PC version of the game. It will be able to read programs that interact with Call of Duty games to be able to better identify potential bad actors.

The concern with drivers of this type is their ability to read basically whatever you are doing on your computer. The company made it a point to ensure users that Ricochet will only interact with the Call of Duty games, and the driver will be shut down completely whenever the game is not running.

The Ricochet anti-cheat is coming to Warzone sometime later this year and should be ready for Vanguard when the game initially releases. The kernel-level driver, however, is only confirmed to be coming to Warzone later this year, with the Vanguard release promised “at a later date.”

