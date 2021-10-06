Someone hacked a US Navy ship’s Facebook page and all they did was stream Age of Empires

It’s been almost 25 years since Age of Empires was released and it looks like the United States Navy has finally discovered one of the gems of the real-time strategy genre.

In what looks like a major shift in naval warfare strategy, the Facebook page of the naval warship USS KIDD has been streaming the original Age of Empires over the last few days.

Initially discovered by military news site Task & Purpose, the Navy’s initial move into the gaming world started late Sunday night with about an hour-long stream of the 1997 classic RTS game captioned “Hahahahaha.”

As it turns out, the USS KIDD is a pretty big fan of the game, and the videos kept coming. Apparently, the Navy was so hooked on the game that it kept on streaming, uploading five more videos throughout the early morning hours on Monday.

From what I can tell, it doesn’t look like the Navy is going pro in any kind of gaming anytime soon. I don’t know if the ship could never get a good starting position or if it was having some trouble with the controls, but each video was about an hour long and the player made virtually no progress every time.

Obviously, it looks like there was some sort of “hack” that happened with the USS KIDD’s Facebook account. When I say “hack” in this context, it likely means something more like a social media manager accidentally forgot to log out of the account and someone else got ahold of it.

A Navy spokesperson told Task & Purpose that the account was hacked and that it was working with Facebook to investigate and resolve the issue. The videos of the stream are still up. I don’t know if I should laugh or be concerned about someone hacking a naval warship’s Facebook account to stream Age of Empires.

