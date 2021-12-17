Nintendo updates its Switch Online Expansion Pack with 5 new Sega Genesis games

If you’re a subscriber to Nintendo’s Switch Online Expansion Pack, expect to see five new Sega Genesis games on the platform. The games include Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II.

The Expansion Pack is a premium tier to Nintendo Switch Online. It costs $49.99 per year or $79.99 for a shared family membership.

A standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription costs $19.99 for the year. However, it only gives you access to a collection of NES and SNES games, along with online multiplayer and cloud saves.

5 additional #SEGAGenesis games are now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! Which will you play first?



– Altered Beast

– ToeJam & Earl

– Dynamite Headdy

– Sword of Vermilion

– Thunder Force II pic.twitter.com/MhtISzBN0M — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2021

With Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you get all of the benefits included in the standard service. Still, the main takeaway is that you get access to classic N64 and Genesis games like Super Mario 64 and Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

These new Sega Genesis games added to the Expansion Pack join Ecco The Dolphin, Streets of Rage 2, Golden Axe, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Phantasy Star IV, and Castlevania Bloodline.

This is a great round-up of Sega Genesis games, but I’m just going to go ahead and blurt it out: Where the hell is the original Sonic the Hedgehog? If Telsa can include this game in its cars, why can’t Nintendo do it on the Switch?

