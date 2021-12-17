#GameTechie
Nintendo updates its Switch Online Expansion Pack with 5 new Sega Genesis games
ToeJam & Earl? Damn it Nintendo, take my money.
If you’re a subscriber to Nintendo’s Switch Online Expansion Pack, expect to see five new Sega Genesis games on the platform. The games include Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II.
The Expansion Pack is a premium tier to Nintendo Switch Online. It costs $49.99 per year or $79.99 for a shared family membership.
A standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription costs $19.99 for the year. However, it only gives you access to a collection of NES and SNES games, along with online multiplayer and cloud saves.
With Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you get all of the benefits included in the standard service. Still, the main takeaway is that you get access to classic N64 and Genesis games like Super Mario 64 and Sonic The Hedgehog 2.
These new Sega Genesis games added to the Expansion Pack join Ecco The Dolphin, Streets of Rage 2, Golden Axe, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Phantasy Star IV, and Castlevania Bloodline.
This is a great round-up of Sega Genesis games, but I’m just going to go ahead and blurt it out: Where the hell is the original Sonic the Hedgehog? If Telsa can include this game in its cars, why can’t Nintendo do it on the Switch?
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- You can now watch Twitch on your Nintendo Switch
- Buying a new Nintendo Switch is going to be a lot harder right now – Nintendo is slashing production
- Sony’s PS5 is now the best-selling console in the US, pushing Nintendo from the top spot
- How to set up a PIN code on your Nintendo Switch
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.