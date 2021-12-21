Nintendo warns its Switch servers will be slammed on Christmas weekend

As Christmas quickly approaches, Nintendo warns its customers of possible server overload as more gamers begin to make accounts on their new Switches. The company recommends that you create your accounts in advance, in an effort to avoid any long loading times.

Nintendo warned its users of possible server overload during Christmas weekend through a post on the official Japanese support page on Twitter. The company says that the overloaded servers would most likely show themselves during the creation of new accounts.

Here’s a Google Translation of what the tweet says:

“This weekend, access will be concentrated on the Nintendo Account server, and it is expected that Nintendo Account will not be created immediately. If you are planning to use the Nintendo Switch family for the first time, we recommend that you create it in advance” – Nintendo Support

To help alleviate some of the strain on the servers and ensure that customers aren’t stuck without an account on Christmas Day, Nintendo is recommending that users create their new accounts early. That can be a little tough if you are gifting the console to someone else.

But it’s still smart to create an account, even if it’s temporary, to make sure that the intended person will at least be able to play some games until the servers have caught up and they can create their own accounts.

You can even go one step further and go ahead and get a game or two downloaded on the console. Nintendo is only pointing to creating accounts as a possible hiccup from server overload, but it’s possible that high traffic has much more of an effect.

If you go ahead and get a couple of games downloaded on the Nintendo Switch in advance, you won’t have to worry about overloaded servers on Christmas Day. Do yourself a favor and avoid potential catastrophe by setting up your new Switch console in advance.

