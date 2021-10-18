Sony’s PS5 is now the best-selling console in the US, pushing Nintendo from the top spot

For a console that’s nearly impossible to get for most people, the PlayStation 5 has been absolutely crushing it in sales. How much so? According to data from retail analytics firm The NPD Group, the PS5 outsold the Nintendo Switch for the first time in the US.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US, and it held onto that title for 33 months in a row. That’s an impressive feat, especially given that it maintained that lead through both the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch.

Sadly, Nintendo’s 33-month run is over. “PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform of September in both units and dollars,” tweets NPD’s Mat Piscatella. “PlayStation 5 is the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, while Nintendo Switch leads in units.”

But this could change, and Nintendo could get their spot back if Switch demand ticks up again. The Nintendo Switch OLED models are now available, and that could help the company regain its top spot, but again, supply chain woes and Switch supplies could change all of that.

Since its release, the PS5 has sold more than 10 million units. In addition, since the Switch’s launch in 2017, Nintendo has sold 89 million Switch consoles.

