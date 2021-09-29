Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for October 2021

Another month has flown by and that means it’s time for some new free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Whether you’re looking for a fighting game, an exciting first-person shooter, or a relaxing sports title, October’s batch of free PlayStation Plus games has something for you.

This time around, two of the games will be available on both PS4 and PS5 while one of the month’s free titles will be exclusive for PlayStation 5 owners. As a reminder, you will need an active PlayStation Plus membership to redeem these free games. Let’s see what PlayStation has to offer this month!

Free PlayStation Plus games for October

The first of this month’s free PlayStation Plus games is the tenth installment in maybe the biggest fighting franchise in gaming history. Mortal Kombat X will be available for free on both PS4 and PS5 this month. With different variations of the franchise’s iconic characters, the brutality reaches a pinnacle in Mortal Kombat X.

Next up, you’ll get to take a break from all of that violence with a relaxing round of golf. PGA Tour 2K21 brings the full professional golf experience to PS4 and PS5 gamers with impressive customization. You can customize everything, from your clothes to your clubs and even the course you’re playing on.

The last free game for PlayStation Plus subscribers in October is the intense first-person shooter Hell Let Loose. This WWII shooter contains massive 50 vs. 50 battles across brutal, dynamic battlefields so every fight is unique. Hell Let Loose will be free exclusively on PS5.

Those are October’s free PlayStation Plus games. All of these games will be available for free to PlayStation gamers starting on October 5, and you’ll have until November 1 to go ahead and claim them. Remember, you need an active PlayStation Plus subscription if you want to snag these games for free this month.

