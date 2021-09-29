Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2021

September is almost over and that means that it’s time for some new free games. As October approaches, Microsoft has a brand new lineup of four free games as part of its Xbox Games with Gold program.

Every month, Games with Gold members get access to four free games, and October isn’t any different. Just make sure you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, and you’re good to go. Remember, if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get Xbox Live Gold for free, so you can claim these games too.

Let’s see what’s up for grabs in this month’s Xbox Games with Gold lineup.

Free Games with Gold for October 2021

Included in this month’s cache of free games is Hover, the high-flying parkour title where you’ve got to navigate a sci-fi landscape to find a way to the Orbital Station. In the spirit of the spooky season, this month’s classic Games with Gold lineup includes the 6-player co-op Castlevania: Harmony of Despair.

Games with Gold is one of the best programs that you can get as an Xbox owner. You get to try out tons of games for free and build a massive gaming catalog over time. What’s not to love?

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

There’s this lineup of free Games with Gold for Xbox gamers. All four of these titles are playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, so make sure you snag them while you can! Again, just be sure you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, either by itself or through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and snag these games over the course of October.

