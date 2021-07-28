Sony’s PlayStation 5 is the fast-selling console in Sony’s history

Business is booming for Sony. The company just announced that the PlayStation 5 has now sold more than 10 million consoles. This makes the PS5 the fast-selling PlayStation console in Sony’s history.

What makes this announcement particularly interesting is the timing. Just a day before, Microsoft announced something similar by claiming the Xbox Series X|S is the fastest-selling Xbox console in the company’s history.

While Microsoft doesn’t actually share sales data for its consoles, analyst Daniel Ahmad estimates Series X|S sales at around 6.5 million units. From this estimate, it’s clear that Sony’s PlayStation 5 is the clear winner here.

If you’re sitting here reading this article scratching your head as to why 10 million other people got a PS5 before you did, just note that the company knows they have a lot of work ahead of them to get more of these consoles out to customers.

Here’s what SIE president Jim Ryan had to say in a statement:

“While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

The good news is that Sony says its making “steady progress with available global supply and can’t wait for the day when everyone who wants a PS5 can easily get one.”

