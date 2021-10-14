Sony is opening up registration for PS5s to give more people a chance to snag one for the holidays

For those of you who are still looking for a way to get your hands on a PS5, a new avenue has opened up that may offer you a decent chance to snag one of the consoles for the holidays. Sony has unveiled a program where you can sign up for a chance at buying a console straight from the source.

In preparation for the holiday season, Sony is running a promotion that will help give some gamers the chance to purchase a PS5 console. The company says that it has a limited amount of PlayStation 5s that are available to customers in the U.S. You’ll have to register through the landing page above for a chance to purchase.

It looks like Sony has prepared this promotion as a way to give PlayStation customers a chance to finally get a PS5 for the first time. The company says that it is looking at past PlayStation activity and interests when making its decision on who can purchase.

For those that get receive an invitation, you will be limited to one console. However, you’ll also have the opportunity to purchase a bunch of accessories including controllers, a PS5 media remote, and a headset.

You’ll also have to have a PlayStation Network account in order to sign up for a chance at a new PS5. PlayStation says that it will begin sending out invitations to select users starting in November. If you’re chosen, you’ll get an email to the address associated with your PlayStation Network account.

This program is a decent avenue to try and get your hands on a PS5 console. It looks like the console is going to continue to be scarce for the near future. This promotion gives you a chance to get a console straight from the source. It’s best to avoid any scalpers and ridiculous programs like the one Best Buy currently has in place, if you can.

