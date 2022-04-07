Mario Golf is coming to Nintendo’s Switch Online Expansion Pack

The original Mario Golf game released on the N64 is making its way to the Nintendo Switch on April 15. The game will only be available to Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers, which costs $50 a year.

If you need a quick refresher, Mario Golf lets you play as Mario and his friends, using golf clubs to whack a ball through Mario-themed courses. It offers several gameplay modes, such as Tournament, Speed Golf, and Mini Golf.

It’s a super fun game that will kick up a cloud of nostalgia, but again, you’ll have to be a Switch Online Expansion Pack subscriber to get access to it.

The Expansion Pack offers you all of the benefits included in the standard service, like online multiplayer, cloud saving, and access to NES and SNES games on your Switch. But Switch Online+ steps it up, bringing several classic N64 and Genesis games to the service.

Additionally, if older games aren’t your cup of tea, Nintendo recently released a new version of the game called Super Rush, which is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

