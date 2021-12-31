Will the Nintendo Switch download games in Sleep Mode?

The Nintendo Switch, like other modern consoles, lets you download games from the internet so you don’t have to worry about keeping up with physical copies of all of your games.

All you have to do is head to the eShop on your Nintendo Switch console. From there, you can browse the various games, and buy and download any of them as long as you have the storage space.

This is a super convenient way to build up your game library, but you still have to wait for the game to download. That means a lot of downtime before you get a chance to play the games. This would be a great opportunity to put the console in Sleep Mode, so you can save a little bit of energy.

So, can you download Nintendo Switch games while in Sleep Mode?

Short answer: Yes

Fortunately, you can easily enter your Nintendo Switch into Sleep Mode while it is downloading a game in the background.

All you have to do is make sure your download is going before you enter Sleep Mode, and you’re good to go. The download will continue until it finishes or you wake the console up again.

Again, this is a great way to save some energy, either in the form of battery life or electricity, while you download games on your Nintendo Switch.

Maybe take that time to go outside and touch some grass or feel the sun. Or you can just do like I do and switch to gaming on your PC while waiting for downloads.

