How to group Nintendo Switch games into folders

Nintendo recently unlocked a feature that lets users group their games into folders on the Nintendo Switch console. Now, users can organize all of their Nintendo Switch games into specific groups so they can easily access the games they’re looking for.

Now you can group all of your Mario games together while all of your Pokémon games go in another group. Nintendo says that you can have up to 100 different groups, each with a maximum of 200 games.

Unfortunately, the new group feature isn’t found on the main page of your Nintendo Switch, so you will have to find the right menu. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

How to create groups for your games on Nintendo Switch

To start making groups, you will need to make sure you have your Nintendo Switch updated to version 14.0.0 or later.

That is the earliest version of the Switch firmware to have the group feature. Once you’ve made sure you’re up to date, follow the steps below to build your groups.

Scroll all the way to the right from the Switch Home menu and select All Software Press the L Button to open Groups

Select Create New Group for your first group (press the + Button to create new groups after the first)

Select the games you want to add to the group then select Next

Rearrange the games how you’d like and click Next again Enter a name for the group and select OK

After you complete all of these steps, your new group will show up on the Groups page. Then, just navigate back to the Groups page whenever you want to select a game from the group or create a new group.

These new groups will be a great way to keep your Nintendo Switch games organized. Hopefully, this guide has you well on your way to organizing your games the way you want so you can easily locate them at any time.

