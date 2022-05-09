Give your car wireless CarPlay and Android Auto with the AI Box Lite

One of the coolest features in today’s vehicles is the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, in most cases, both of those standards require a wired connection. But the CarPlay AI Box Lite from One Car Stereo lets you connect wirelessly.

The AI Box Lite plugs into your car’s USB-A port and enables wireless connection of your phone for CarPlay or Android Auto using Bluetooth.

As an added bonus, the AI Box Lite has built-in apps for both YouTube and Netflix. So you can watch your favorite shows or videos on your car’s infotainment screen.

The AI Box Lite provides the necessary functions for wireless CarPlay or Android Auto with the added bonus of Netflix and YouTube at a much more appealing price than some options.

The company’s original AI Box can download extra apps and has 4G capabilities but costs more than $300. You can get the AI Box Lite for $179 on the company’s website.

Turning your CarPlay or Android Auto connection into a wireless one can be a huge convenience when stepping in and out of your car. So, let’s see what the CarPlay AI Box Lite is all about.

Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto

The primary function of the AI Box Lite is to let you connect your phone and your car for CarPlay or Android Auto wirelessly. As you might expect, the device takes advantage of your phone’s Bluetooth capabilities to make the connection.

CarPlay and Android Auto are standard apps developed by the respective companies to turn your car’s infotainment system into a display for your smartphone. You can do things like answer calls and navigate using Apple Maps or Google Maps on your car’s display.

And the AI Box Lite lets you do all of that wirelessly. You simply plug the AI Box Lite into your car instead of your iPhone or Android. Then, you connect the box to your phone via Bluetooth and enable CarPlay or Android Auto and you’re good to go.

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

The device comes with its own user interface and works surprisingly well. Of course, there is a little bit of response lag on your screen due to the wireless connection, but it’s not too bad at all.

You might ask yourself, “why not just use the wired connection for CarPlay or Android Auto?” And that’s a valid question. However, what the AI Box Lite offers is an extra level of convenience.

You will only have to pair your phone with the device the first time you set it up. Every time after that, your phone will connect to the AI Box Lite automatically, as long as your phone isn’t connected to another device via Bluetooth.

So with the box, you won’t have to worry about plugging in your phone every time you want to use CarPlay or Android Auto. It’s a small level of convenience but can make a difference if you spend a lot of time getting in and out of your car.

Built-in Netflix and YouTube apps

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

As an added bonus, the AI Box Lite also features integrate Netflix and YouTube apps that can be used to watch things on your car’s screen. These are separate from CarPlay and Android Auto and exist as independent apps in the device itself.

As you can see from the video above, the YouTube and Netflix apps exist in the user interface of the AI Box Lite, instead of choosing the CarPlay option on the main menu, you can head to apps to find YouTube and Netflix.

Since these apps are separate from your phone, they will require a connection to the internet. The AI Box Lite has built-in WiFi capabilities. So you can connect the device to your car’s WiFi or a mobile hotspot to use these apps.

Additionally, you can play videos or music from a USB drive using the integrated video app on the device and the extra USB-A connection.

Of course, these aren’t something that you’ll want to use as you’re driving down the road. That’s illegal in most places and definitely a pretty dangerous idea. But it can be a nice feature when you’re taking a break during a long road trip or just hanging out in your car while not driving.

One Car Stereo’s AI Box Lite hooks up a wireless connection for CarPlay

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto are incredibly useful standards that help share your smartphone’s capabilities with your vehicle. And the AI Box Lite turns that wired connection into a more convenient, wireless one.

If you use CarPlay or Android Auto often in your vehicle but get tired of having to plug in your phone every time, then you should definitely consider the AI Box Lite.

Just plug it in and set up Bluetooth one time and you’re good to go. Now you can just connect to the box wirelessly every time you get in the car, saving you from a little inconvenience.

And the added Netflix and YouTube apps integrated into the device are a little extra bonus. They’ll give you some extra opportunities to find a use for your car’s screen when you’re not driving.

The AI Box Lite is available on the One Car Radio website for the retail price of $269. And if you act quickly it’s currently on sale for a much more appealing price of $179.

