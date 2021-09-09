The new Roomba j7+ will avoid both cords and dog poop

iRobot has been developing innovative ways to utilize robots for decades now. Today, the company introduced its latest robot vacuum – the Roomba j7+.

Building upon the company’s existing robot vacuum lineup, the Roomba j7+ is aiming to be much more than just a vacuum cleaner. Utilizing sophisticated AI to map and learn your house, the robot vacuum aims to give customers top-notch cleaning with peace of mind from the machine’s effectiveness and efficiency.

“It’s a powerful, hands-free cleaning system that detects and avoids obstacles, adapts to the user’s needs, cleans based on individual preferences and schedules, and gets smarter over time…this gives the user assurance that the job will get done in a way that is tailored to their individual needs,” says iRobot chief product officer Keith Hartsfield.

Paired with iRobot Genius 3.0 app, you can have full control over your Roomba j7+’s cleaning potential. The app gives you cleaning time estimates and lets you run your Roomba j7+ in “quiet drive” for a little extra peace and quiet, among many other features.

So, what kind of features does the Roomba j7+ come with?

Using a combination of the iRobot Genius app and the company’s PrecisionVision Navigation, the Roomba j7+ can avoid all kinds of obstacles that it may run into while cleaning your home. The company even has a Pet Owners Official Promise (P.O.O.P.), which will automatically replace your Roomba j7+ if it happens to fail to avoid a messy surprise left by your beloved pets.

The robot vacuum’s AI has been improved to give you better feedback from the machine’s cleaning process. The Roomba j7+ will actually send a photo to the iRobot Genius app whenever it runs into a new obstacle. From there, you can instruct the device to clean around the obstacle or avoid it completely. All from your smartphone!

The Roomba j7+ can also learn with you over time. As you schedule cleanings, the robot vacuum will learn your cleaning preferences, and even give you personalized suggestions for when to schedule cleanings in your home. If you tend to leave a bit of a mess in the kitchen after dinner, the Roomba j7+ might suggest cleaning that spot at a certain time every night.

iRobot continues to innovate with the Roomba j7+

The Roomba j7+ has a very sleek spun metal design that’s pretty stylish. Alongside the newly redesigned Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, this robot vacuums packs a lot of power into a stylish, low-maintenance machine. The Clean Base features bags that you only have to change every 60 days on average, so you’ll rarely have to think about vacuuming anymore.

Just announced today, the Roomba j7+ is already available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada. You can get the combination Roomba j7+ and Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal now for $849, or you can join the company’s iRobot Select membership.

