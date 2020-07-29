China is going to have all the dogs in Shenzhen microchipped by the end of 2020

Man, dogs really can’t catch a break, well, at least in China’s southern city of Shenzhen. By the end of 2020, all registered dogs in the city must be implanted with a chip.

The chip is about the size of a grain of rice and will be embedded under the skin of a dog’s neck. The chip will be used similarly to how we register vehicles here in the states. When scanned, the RFID chip reveals things like the dog’s name, breed, along with its owner’s name and any necessary contact information. The chip also has a lifespan of 15 years, so we’re not sure if an owner needs to get their dog rechipped if they live past that timeframe.

To speed up the process of chipping every dog in the city, Shenzhen city regulators are setting up injections stations (yikes, this sounds scary) across the city in partnering city clinics. This was confirmed by social media posts from the Shenzhen Urban Management Bureau.

As for now, owners do not have to come out of pocket to get their dog chipped. The Shenzen government is paying for it all in hopes it curbs the city’s growing pet population. If owners do not get their dog chipped by November, they will be imposed a fan or possibly at risk of turning in their dog to city regulators.

I personally don’t see why the Shenzhen government has to do this and don’t see any real value in doing this, but that’s their prerogative. If it helps reduce the number of stray dogs, then great. But what if it doesn’t, then what?

