Freebeat’s exercise bikes offer unique workouts in your home

When it comes to exercising, the logistics can really get in the way. You may not have time to drive to the gym every day and put in a workout after a long day of work.

Coincidentally, that’s why so many people have started bringing the gym to their homes.

That’s what Freebeat has been promoting for years with its exercise bikes. Home exercise bikes are not uncommon by any means, with names like Peloton and Nordictrack gaining tons of traction in the last decade.

Image: Freebeat

But with other brands, you can easily spend upwards of $2,000 just to get started. Freebeat, on the other hand, offers a more affordable alternative while not compromising its high-quality build and unique classes to help get you moving.

Freebeat has only been on the market for a few years, and it has already established itself as a major player in home exercise. The company constantly updates its classes and products to offer the best customer experience possible.

Is Freebeat’s exercise bikes right for you? Let’s take a look and see what all the fuss is about.

Fun, rhythmic classes

Apart from its more affordable bikes, Freebeat really sets itself apart from the competition with its classes. Classes from Freebeat are based on music. Instead of pumping as many pedals as possible, the company’s classes challenge you to ride to the rhythm of a song.

You can choose whatever kind of music you’d like, and Freebeat’s “Rockstar Instructors” will lead you to challenging, fun workouts.

In addition to its set course library, Freebeat offers weekly and monthly competitions and challenges. These challenges are community-based and serve to help bring Freebeat riders together.

And once you’re finished with a class, Freebeat offers additional exercises or “cooldowns.”Additionally, You can flip the screen around and end your workout with some stretches, HIIT workouts, and cross-training classes.

Anyone who purchases a bike from Freebeat will get a free 45-day membership to its entire class library. After that, classes will be $39 per month, which isn’t too bad considering the cost of a gym membership.

Freebeat’s Lit Bike is state-of-the-art and easy to use

Even though Freebeat offers affordable alternatives to more expensive exercise bikes, it still offers an ergonomic, stylish option with several quality-of-life features to make your exercises more enjoyable.

The Lit Bike is a sleek, Swiss design with an Auto Resistance System that matches its rider. So you can focus more on pedaling and less on perfecting the settings before your workout.

The Lit Bike also comes with Smart Saddle Detection+ that can tell when you’re sitting down or standing up to pedal. And it rewards you in classes or challenges based on how hard you’re working.

It features a 22” rotatable touchscreen monitor that’s glare-free and fingerprint-free. It can rotate 180 degrees so you can take your workouts to the floor or minimize the bike’s footprint for easier storage.

Image: KnowTechie

And Freebeat just launched two new colors for the Lit Bike. The Moonbow Beige is a nice tan color, while the Snowpeak White is a stylish, matte white that will look nice in just about any home.

You might think that your own personal exercise bike would be a pain to assemble, but that’s not the case. The Lit Bike takes about 30 minutes to set up the first time.

One of the most appealing features of the Lit Bike is how easy it is to move. It’s compact and mobile and you can roll it from room to room for easy storage or to take your exercises to any room in your house.

Check out the Lit Bike from Freebeat

If you’re looking for an exercise bike that you can easily set up in your own home with unique classes from professional instructors, check out what Freebeat has to offer.

The company’s Lit Bike is a high-performance exercise bike with a stylish design at an affordable price. With the Lit Bike, you can bring the gym to your home and get in those cardio exercises as often as possible.

The Lit Bike sells for $1,699 on the company’s website, and a subscription to its classes will run $39 per month after the initial 45-day free trial. But keep your eye on the website, as Freebeat offers significant discounts on its bikes from time to time.

