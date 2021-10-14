Review: Urevo exercise bike – a no-frills bike that doesn’t break the bank

The Good Solid construction Easily adjustable seat and handlebars Comfortable The Bad Assembly instructions are a bit unclear at times Some sharp plastic pieces that you need to watch out for 8 Overall

Sitting in front of a computer all day means it can be hard to find time to get literally any exercise in. While the gym is always an option, it can be nice to have choices at home that make exercising just a little bit more convenient. Today, we’ll be looking at the Urevo exercise bike.

The bike will set you back $199, but if you are looking for an easy-to-assemble bike that doesn’t take up much space, this option from Urevo is definitely worth checking out. I’ve been testing the bike for about three weeks now and overall, it’s been a great asset in helping me stay active, even while spending 10+ hours a day on the computer.

If you are interested in the bike and want all the nitty-gritty details, check out the full review below.

Putting together the Urevo exercise bike

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

Personally, I hate putting stuff together. I don’t care if it’s an exercise bike or furniture from IKEA, I simply don’t like doing it. Thankfully, the Urevo bike is relatively easy to put together. Everything is included in the box, including tools, and it took me about 45 minutes to put together.

I believe that time would have been reduced a bit, but the instruction manual wasn’t the best. The glaring issue was that the images noting the different bolts and other parts were extremely small and somewhat blurry. I spent way more time than necessary comparing bolts and nuts than I ever should have.

Once that was out of the way though, the bike snaps and screws together quite easily and everything feels extremely solid. It should be noted that the bike is rated up to 260 pounds, so keep that in mind when deciding whether or not to purchase.

So, is it a good bike, and what types of features does it have?

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

The Urevo exercise bike sports an LCD screen to keep up with things like calories burned, time, speed, and distance. There’s also an additional slot at the top where you can place your phone if you are in need of some entertainment while you peddle away.

The seat on the bike is comfortable and you have plenty of adjustment options for the position of the seat and can also adjust the handlebar height accordingly. The peddles are solid and include the cage for your feet so you can ensure you are locked in.

The flywheel on the bike is balanced nicely and, for the most part, it really replicates how it feels to ride a real bike. This option from Urevo uses a resistance system to increase the intensity of your session and it works well. Twist the knob to the right and you can have a more intense session, or crank it to the left for a casual ride.

It uses a cotton pad and if I have any issues with that it’s that during more intense sessions the cotton pad will emit a smell that isn’t great.

Should you buy this bike?

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

Look, if you don’t feel like going to the gym to use their machines and jogging makes you physically ill, this bike could be a great asset for your home. It can fit in the corner of a room without taking up a bunch of space and assembly is straightforward.

The LCD screen helps keep up with important information and the resistance system can make be fine-tuned for a casual session or a grueling session. At $200, it’s not going to break the bank, but also realize you’re getting a no-frills bike meant to help you stay in shape.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.