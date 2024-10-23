Samsung’s new Health app update adds health records feature

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s long-standing Health App, which you can use to check your symptoms, received a recent upgrade. This makes accessing health records, managing medications, and tracking food intake easier.

Samsung announced yesterday that it is rolling out a new update for its Health app, which adds multiple new features to the software, including a new health records feature.

Image: Samsung/KnowTechie

According to Samsung’s blog post, the company worked side-by-side with b.well Connected Health, a platform consolidating the largest electronic medical record (EMR) systems in the United States.

In addition, this platform allows access to your medical records from clinics, hospitals, and major health networks, including medical histories like vaccinations, hospital visits, prescription records, and more in the app.

The feature even provides medical alerts and insights, like recommending tests.

Advanced medication tracking and monitor food intake with Samsung Health

Image: Samsung/KnowTechie

However, Samsung’s Health app’s new features don’t end here. The Korean brand has also added a medicine tracking feature that allows you to scan medicine bottles and add them to your personal medication list.

Simply point your phone’s camera to the medicine bottle, and the app will do the rest. Users can even “check adherence levels and easily monitor medication progress.”

In addition, the app provides warnings to over 960 types of allergies and reactions to medications. The medicine tracking feature is coming to South Korea and India.

Image: Samsung/KnowTechie

The last new feature is a food barcode scanning function. Scan the barcode on the food’s packaging, and the app will add that food to the tracker and provide you with information like its name, calories, and nutritional facts.

This feature is currently available in the US and a few European countries: France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland. Samsung has also promised that the feature will expand to more countries.

