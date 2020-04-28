Medcorder helps patients record and understand doctor visits

Right now, with the medical sector being at the forefront of many people’s minds, it’s the perfect time to start looking at ways to improve the experience. If you’ve ever been to a doctor and received a diagnose or instructions on what to do when you leave, it’s easy to not only forget what was said, but misinterpret it as well.

I mean, there’s a lot of medical jargon that gets thrown around and it’s understandable to not grasp what is being said, especially if the news is grim. Medcorder is hoping to help with that. At its core, it’s a recording and transcription app that is meant to help you replay the information given during a visit.

Created by David Weekly, former head of product for Google’s data center software, sees the app as not only a way to look back on conversations, but give people a way to share the information with trusted family members and friends. While you should always consult an actual doctor for a second opinion, having this option can help clarify things you may have missed.

In addition to the app offering a free recording feature, Medcorder will also transcribe the recorded conversations for free. That said, there are plans for monetization in the future. According to CNBC, this could come in the form of second opinion recommendations and other similar features.

Overall, this is definitely a good idea and something that many families could utilize. That said, you’ll still need the doctor’s permission to record audio, which may be an issue, but if patients are clear on the reasons behind recording the conversations, it will hopefully not be a major problem.

Medcorder is available for both Android and iOS.

What do you think? Is this an app you could see you, or someone in your family, using?

