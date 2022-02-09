Exercise bikes are all the rage right now, mainly thanks to Peloton. But if you can’t stomach the thought of spending $1,500 on one of their bikes, get yourself the next best thing.

Take this Mobi Fitness bike, for example. For a limited time, you can get this bike for $559 with promo code UOSHMMAA, along with clipping the $250 onsite coupon. This bike typically sells for $899.

Sure, it’s not a Peloton, and you don’t get that fancy giant display. And honestly, you don’t need it. The beauty of this bike is that you can pair your tablet or smartphone directly to it.

And unlike Peloton’s expensive subscription service, the Mobifitness app allows you to watch recorded fitness classes from professional instructors at your convenience. And the best part? These classes are free.

The app also tracks your heartbeat, distance, and all the other metrics you’ll need to fine-tune your exercise regiment. And with its intelligent data analysis, it will help you reach your fitness goals and maximize your results at home.

The list of features and benefits here is endless. For a complete breakdown of all the key takeaways this exercise bike has to offer, check out the product page here or click the button below to learn more.

If you plan on jumping on this, do it sooner than later because the promo code will expire on February 14. After that, the price goes back up to $899. So here’s the question: Would you rather pay $559 now or the usual $899?

