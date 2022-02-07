Save $200 on Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro in this limited-time Amazon deal

The verdict is in: Apple’s latest MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and Max chip is an absolute banger. Reviewers can’t stop gushing over it and most importantly, customers love them. But it’s no secret, these machines are not cheap, and finding a deal on one of them is rare.

Thankfully, Amazon is here to save the day. For a limited time, the online retailer currently has the 14-inch model down to a new all-time low. Right now, you can grab a base 512GB M1 Pro 16-core version in Space Gray for $1,750. This laptop typically sells for $1,999.

The new MacBook Pro delivers game-changing performance for pro users. Choose the powerful M1 Pro or the even more powerful M1 Max to supercharge pro-level workflows while getting amazing battery life. And with an immersive 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and an array of pro ports, you can do more than ever.

This is Apple’s best MacBook to date, and if you’re in the market for one, saving $200 off the sticker price is certainly a better route to take than paying the usual $2K. The choice is yours. Click the button below for more information.

