Blanket your home with these discounted $20 Blink Mini security cams

It’s 2021, and if you don’t have a security camera installed in your home, now is the time because Amazon is discounting its Blink Mini home security camera down to just $20. This camera typically sells for $35.

The Blink Mini camera lets you see the inside of your home on your smartphone no matter where you are with Blink Mini’s HD video. It works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features.

For just $20, that’s one helluva bargain. Of course, at this price, it probably wouldn’t hurt to buy a couple of extras to sprinkle throughout your home. Either way, this deal is for the taking and makes for a great holiday gift. Click the button below for more information.

As an added bonus, Amazon is also offering discounts of up to 58% on Blink Outdoor cameras and Echo Bundles. Definitely worth checking out.

