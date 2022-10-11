Cover your walls in Govee light panels with a $75 discount

Amazon’s second Prime Day event is on, with deep deals for Prime members. Govee has a selection of RGB lighting on sale, so you can get your home glowing for the holidays.

Like their flagship Triangle Light Panels, in a ten-pack for just $125. That’s a $75 discount from the usual selling price and one of the cheapest ways to cover your walls in RGBIC lighting panels.

Each panel can show multiple colors simultaneously, so your creativity can run wild. They also have voice assistant control, music visualizations, and over 28 preset animated lighting effects.

If you prefer your lighting to be moodier and less rave, Govee has its basic TV LED backlight on sale. The 6.56ft long LED strip plugs into your TV’s USB port, so it turns on and off with the TV.

It’ll reduce eye strain while adding ambiance to your TV watching. It has seven inbuilt scene modes, or you can make your own scenes in the Govee app.

