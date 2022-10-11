Deals
Cover your walls in Govee light panels with a $75 discount
These lights really add a nice ambiance to your setup.
Amazon’s second Prime Day event is on, with deep deals for Prime members. Govee has a selection of RGB lighting on sale, so you can get your home glowing for the holidays.
Like their flagship Triangle Light Panels, in a ten-pack for just $125. That’s a $75 discount from the usual selling price and one of the cheapest ways to cover your walls in RGBIC lighting panels.
Each panel can show multiple colors simultaneously, so your creativity can run wild. They also have voice assistant control, music visualizations, and over 28 preset animated lighting effects.
Govee Triangle Light Panels
If you prefer your lighting to be moodier and less rave, Govee has its basic TV LED backlight on sale. The 6.56ft long LED strip plugs into your TV’s USB port, so it turns on and off with the TV.
It’ll reduce eye strain while adding ambiance to your TV watching. It has seven inbuilt scene modes, or you can make your own scenes in the Govee app.
Govee TV LED Backlight
Add a backlight to your TV for less than $11, thanks to Govee. Plug it into your TV’s USB port or any 5V USB charger to get moody backlighting for your viewing pleasure.
NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.
