Acer laptops get some deep discounts for Prime Early Access

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is on, and one of those big brands participating is Acer. They’ve discounted everything from monitors to desktops, including some extra tasty deals for laptops.

The Acer Swift X Creator Laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU. That winning combination is backed up with 16GB of DRAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6.

The 14-inch IPS screen is Full HD, and you also get a fingerprint reader to make signing into your new laptop more secure.

Acer is also discounting one of its convertible Chromebooks, the Spin 314. For $290, you’ll get a 14-inch touchscreen with a foldable hinge from laptop to tablet and back.

You’ll also get 128GB of internal storage and a free 100GB of Google Drive storage to keep all of your files safe.

NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

