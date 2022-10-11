Deals
The best Prime Early Access tech deals
The deals are still flowing in and we’re rounding up all of our favorites here.
Are you looking for the best Prime Early Access deals? Of course you are – you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t.
But, lucky for you, we’ve been busy scouring Amazon’s storefront for all of the best deals Prime Early Access has to offer.
If you haven’t been keeping up with our deals page, no sweat; we’ll be dropping all of the best deals we’ve covered over the past couple of days below.
So, if you feel you missed out on a deal that was too good to pass up, don’t worry; we have your back.
Here are the best Prime Early Access deals we’ve been able to hunt down so far
- Cover your walls in Govee light panels with a $75 discount
- This HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is only $70 right now
- Get the Razer Kishi iPhone mobile game controller for just $45
- The Razer Kraken Ultimate is down to just $56.99 on Amazon
- Get up to $250 off some of iRobot’s best robot vacuums
- Apple Watch Series 8 gets its first discount for Prime Early Access
- Prime early access: Save up to $1,080 on Jackery solar generators
- Save $70 on an Apple TV 4K, now just $109
- Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are down to their lowest at Amazon
- Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones see their first-ever discount
- Get the Google Pixel 6a right now at Amazon for just $329
- This shipping label printer that requires no ink is down to $95
- The best drawing tablet deals – Amazon Prime fall deal event
- Get a 3rd-generation Echo Dot for just $18
- Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 10 tablets at just $75 a pop
Do you still need more? No worries, the day is still young, and plenty more deals are to be had.
With that in mind, we’ll continue to update this post as more deals pop up. So, feel free to bookmark this page or come back at a later time to see what other best Prime Early Access deals we’re able to find.
Of course, you can search all the deals yourself via Amazon’s sales page. But that’s what we’re here for, so no sweat if you have to come back here and see what else we can dig up.
